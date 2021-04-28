Texas oil closes 1.7% higher, to $ 62.94

New York, Apr 27 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Tuesday with a rise of 1.7%, to 62.94 dollars, after knowing that OPEC + maintains its production increase between May and July.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery totaled $ 1.03 compared to the close of the previous day.

Benchmark crude in the US started the day higher and continued to rise after the surprise conclusion of the OPEC + ministerial meeting, which was brought forward one day without warning.

The alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to maintain its decision to gradually increase the supply of crude oil by 2,141 million barrels per day (mbd) between May and July, as agreed on April 1, and will return to meet on June 1.

“We reviewed the situation in the market and once again confirmed the decisions we made a month ago on production levels for May, June and July,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the official channel Rossía-24.

The increase includes the million barrels per day (bd) that Saudi Arabia had additionally and voluntarily reduced in February and March, and which it will now pump again, bringing the group’s total increase in May to 600,000 bd (350,000 bd from OPEC + and 250,000 bd from Riyadh), to which another 700,000 bd will be added in June (350,000 / OPEC + and 350,000 / Riyadh), and 881,000 bd in July (441,000 / OPEC + and 400,000 / Riyadh).

“Despite the hit to crude demand in India and Japan, the outlook has improved dramatically across Europe and provided an opportunity for (producers) to adjust to the gradual increase over three months planned four weeks ago,” said the analyst Ed Moya, from the firm Oanda.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in May rose 4 cents to $ 2.02 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery rose 8 cents to $ 2.87 per thousand cubic feet.

