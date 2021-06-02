Texas oil closes 1.64% higher, to $ 68.83 a barrel

New York, Jun 2 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Wednesday with a rise of 1.64% to 68.83 dollars, driven by the confirmation of OPEC + of its plans to increase of the offer and the slow progress of the talks between Washington and Tehran that could lead to the lifting of the embargoes against Iran.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in July totaled $ 1.11 compared to the close of the previous session.

US benchmark crude rose after the OPEC + alliance confirmed on Tuesday that in the coming weeks it will continue to turn on the taps in a controlled manner after the increase that began in May due to the good economic outlook.

“The oil market welcomed OPEC + ‘s decision to maintain its existing production plan, and in conjunction with the positive indicators of global demand, prices are expanding their earnings today,” explained Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.

The increase in demand for “black gold” was confirmed on Tuesday at an OPEC + meeting by Saudi Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, who said that “demand from China, the United States and Europe has rebounded.”

At the same time, slow progress in international efforts to reestablish the 2015 nuclear pact seemed to add further optimism about the timing of the market adjustment in the face of the potential return from Iranian supply to global supply.

“A delay in negotiations between Iran and the West to reach a nuclear deal that would allow Iran to also boost its crude exports is also adding support to already solid prices,” added Dickson.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July rose 2 cents to $ 2.19 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery the same month subtracted 3 cents to $ 3.07 per thousand cubic feet.

