Texas oil closes 1.6% lower, to $ 72.20

New York, Jul 7 . .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Wednesday with a fall of 1.6% to 72.20 dollars, after a session marked by a change of course.

At the end of the operations on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), the WTI futures contracts for delivery in August subtracted 1.17 dollars from the close of the previous day.

Benchmark oil in the US ended lower on investors’ fear that disagreements within the OPEC + alliance could ultimately lead to increased supply.

The lack of agreement in OPEC + on supply levels for the second half of the year threatens, in principle, to produce a shortage of crude and initially pushed prices up to levels not seen in several years.

However, some analysts believe that it could lead to unilateral actions that, on the contrary, end up expanding the offer, an idea that seems to be penetrating the market.

“There is a growing sense that the chaos in OPEC is not necessarily bullish for prices after all because the real risk is that it all breaks down, becomes a free for all, and a lot more crude potentially goes to the market,” said Again Capital analyst John Kilduff.

The alliance headed by Saudi Arabia and Russia suspended on Monday for the third time due to lack of consensus a telematic appointment in which it should agree on its production quotas for the coming months.

The biggest stumbling block was the tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which calls for a higher share in the sharing of joint pumping between the partners as a condition to support the production plan until 2022.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in August lost 2 cents to $ 2.21 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery in the same month fell 4 cents to $ 3.60 per thousand cubic feet .

.