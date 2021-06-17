Texas oil closes 1.5% lower, to $ 71.04

New York, Jun 17 (.) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Thursday with a decrease of 1.5% and stood at 71.04 dollars a barrel, weighed down by the results of the last meeting from the US central bank.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for July delivery were down $ 1.11 from the close of the previous day.

Benchmark crude in the US dropped from its highest price in two and a half years after several days of notable gains attributed to the good prospects for global demand, with the economies reopening.

Despite another sharp weekly drop in national oil reserves, Texas has been weighed down after the US central bank’s monetary policy meeting, which gave clues about its next steps.

The Federal Reserve, which did not take action, raised its inflation outlook, indicated that it has begun to talk about the future withdrawal of stimulus and that it expects increases in interest rates as early as 2023.

“The surprise move by the Fed accelerating the path to normalization of its policy has caught the market off guard,” said Oanda analyst Sophie Griffiths, who also pointed to the strength of the dollar, a bearish factor for prices.

According to Rystad Energy’s Louise Dickson, the main “pressure point” for oil is “the perceived fear of a sharp supply shortfall, as OPEC + has not yet returned sufficient supply to the market and US crude production. The US has so far not reacted to prices above $ 70. “

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July fell more than two cents to $ 2.13 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery the same month added less than one cent to $ 3.25 per gallon. thousand cubic feet.

(c) . Agency