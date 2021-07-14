Texas oil closes 1.5% higher, to $ 75.25

New York, Jul 13 . .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Tuesday with a rise of 1.55% to 75.25 dollars, due to expectations of a new fall in crude inventories in the United States offsetting concerns about the increase in covid-19 cases.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in August totaled $ 1.15 compared to the close of the previous day.

The benchmark oil in the US started the day practically flat to progress with the passing of the hours after the losses registered yesterday due to the risks posed by the variants of the coronavirus and the increase in cases in many countries.

Today, that concern was losing steam due to the forecast of a decline in US oil reserves after some preliminary data, which was pulling prices up.

According to analysts, a clear drop in reserves will reinforce prices after the uncertainty created by the lack of agreement on production levels for the second half of the year among the countries of the OPEC + alliance.

“Optimism due to the shortage of supply and the decrease in crude reserves in the United States have helped” the appreciation of the price of a barrel, Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi, told CNBC channel.

Meanwhile, fear of covid-19 variants is gaining strength in the market after seeing the reduction in demand that is occurring in countries that have imposed restrictions against the delta, especially South Korea, Australia, Malaysia or Indonesia.

According to Rystad Energy, some countries and regions will not see demand for crude recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2022.

“Delta outbreaks, past and future, could delay temporary projections for a recovery in 2019 demand levels,” Rystad analyst Louise Dickson warned in a note.

However, for Tazawa the growing concerns about the increase in covid-19 cases will not overshadow the gains.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in August rose 4 cents to $ 2.31 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery in the same month fell 5 cents to $ 3.69 per thousand cubic feet .

