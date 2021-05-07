Texas oil closes 1.4% lower, to $ 64.71

New York, May 6 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Thursday with a fall of 1.4%, to 64.71 dollars, after having reached its highest level in two months and affected due to the increase in covid-19 cases in India.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery lost 92 cents from the close of the previous session.

Benchmark crude in the United States fell amid concern about news from India, the second most populous country in the world, where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, raising doubts about the recovery of the economy on a global scale.

Recently, the progressive lifting of restrictions related to covid-19 in the United States and Europe had raised the price of oil in the face of an increase in fuel demand.

According to experts, the setbacks of the last hours also partially respond to a pickup of profits, after both Texas and Brent reached their highest price in the last two months on Wednesday before retreating slightly.

This Thursday’s price drop, more pronounced, occurred despite the fact that on the eve the US Energy Information Administration announced a weekly drop of 8 million barrels, almost triple the estimated.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in June rose just under 4 cents to $ 2.11 per gallon, and natural gas contracts for delivery fell 1 cent, to $ 2.93 per thousand cubic feet.

