Texas oil closes 1.4% higher, to $ 66.27

New York, May 17 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Monday with a rise of 1.4%, to 66.27 dollars, its highest level in the last two years.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery gained $ 0.90 compared to the close of the previous day.

Benchmark oil in the US rose on continued expectations that fuel demand would improve, which was bolstered by data from the tourism sector.

This Sunday the best air travel figures were recorded in the US since March 2020, with 1.8 million people, while some airlines add flights to Europe.

Likewise, investors were encouraged by the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the country as the proportion of the population vaccinated increases and the states loosen their restrictions.

The reopening of the United Kingdom after four months of confinement and the lifting of measures against covid-19 in other countries in continental Europe have also had a positive effect.

Texas had started the session with setbacks due to a slowdown in industrial production and retail sales in China, in addition to concerns about the pandemic in Asia.

“In a joint assessment by the major energy agencies, even the current problems in India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, will not derail the recovery in demand,” said Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank.

Gasoline contracts due in June rose 3 cents to $ 2.16 a gallon, while natural gas contracts for same-month delivery rose 15 cents to $ 3.11 per thousand cubic feet.

(c) EFE Agency