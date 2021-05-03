Texas oil closes 1.4% higher, to $ 64.49

New York, May 3 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Monday with a rise of 1.4%, to 64.49 dollars, as optimism for the recovery prevailed.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery totaled $ 0.91 compared to the close of the previous day.

“Oil prices are climbing high today due to the prospect of improvement of covid-19 in Europe and Latin America. The situation in India is disheartening, but so far it is unlikely that it will be repeated elsewhere,” explained the analyst Ed Moya from the Oanda firm.

In addition, crude imports into China hit a seasonal record in February and March, attributed to increased car sales, the recovery of local travel and the strength of the industry, according to Bank of America Global Research.

The negative factors have been the epidemiological situation in India, where COVID-19 infections have exceeded 300,000 cases for days; and the possibility that Iranian supply will return to the market with the progress of the negotiations to save the 2015 nuclear pact.

Texas closed last week with a loss in value of 2%, but the month of April was positive and prices rose together around 7% due to the good prospects for oil demand in the second half of the year.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in June rose almost 3 cents to $ 2.10 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery rose almost 4 cents to $ 2.97 per thousand cubic feet.

