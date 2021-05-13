Texas oil closes 1.23% higher, to $ 66.08

New York, May 12 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Wednesday with a rise of 1.23%, to 66.08 dollars a barrel, its highest level since the beginning of March, thanks to an improvement in fuel demand forecasts.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery gained 80 cents from the close of the previous day.

Benchmark crude in the United States rose for the fourth day in a row, this time driven by a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that found that the recovery in oil demand is at a faster rate than the increase in oil demand. offer put on the market by OPEC.

The IEA therefore points out that, if unforeseen events do not occur, there would be scope for the cartel and its partners to open their taps further.

“Strong economic growth in China and the US is expected to boost demand, overshadowing the COVID crisis in India, which is the third largest oil importing country,” said analyst Sophie Griffiths of the firm. Oanda.

In addition, the American Petroleum Institute, a private group in the sector, calculated last night a weekly drop in oil reserves of 2.5 million barrels, which is pending confirmation with the official figure of the US Government.

The market was also still waiting for the reestablishment of the largest pipeline network in the US, paralyzed since last Friday after a cyberattack, which has also driven up oil prices.

That situation exacerbated the fuel shortage in the southeastern United States on Wednesday and led the country’s transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, to publicly ask that gasoline not be hoarded.

The company that operates the pipeline network, Colonial, stopped operations on Friday after being the target of a cyberattack using “ransomware”, a program that blocks access to information in exchange for paying a reward to free it.

Buttigieg insisted that the “top priority” of the government “is to bring fuel to the communities that need it” and indicated that this incident also reminds that “infrastructure is a matter of national security.”

Gasoline contracts due in June rose more than two cents to $ 2.16 a gallon, while natural gas contracts for same-month delivery rose 1 cent, to $ 2.97 per thousand cubic feet.

