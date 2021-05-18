Texas oil closes 1.2% lower, to $ 65.49

New York, May 18 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Tuesday with a decrease of 1.2%, to 65.49 dollars, with the market pending negotiations to save the nuclear pact with Iran.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery were down $ 0.78 from the close of the previous day.

US benchmark crude fell after BBC Persia reported on Twitter that nations gathered in Vienna to try to re-float the Iran nuclear deal would make an “important announcement” on Wednesday.

“If Iran quickly reaches a nuclear (deal) compliance, energy markets could see more (oil) supplies hit by mid-summer,” commented Oanda analyst Ed Moya.

However, the downward movement seemed to moderate when Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative to the United Nations nuclear agency, said on Twitter that there is progress but negotiators need “more time and efforts.”

Texas yesterday reached its highest price in the last two years, close to $ 67, driven by the good prospects for demand in the US and Europe, despite concerns about the epidemiological situation in Asia.

Experts point to the rebound in air travel in the US, coupled with the end of the requirement to wear a mask in most public spaces for fully immunized people in the country.

The reopening of the United Kingdom after four months of confinement and the lifting of measures against covid-19 in other countries in continental Europe have also had a positive effect on the price.

However, the market fears the increase in cases in Asian countries such as Singapore, Taiwan and Japan, in addition to India, which is the second most affected nation and the third largest consumer of global oil.

Gasoline contracts due in June rose less than a penny to $ 2.16 a gallon, while natural gas contracts for same-month delivery fell 10 cents to $ 3.01 per thousand cubic feet.

(c) EFE Agency