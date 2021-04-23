Texas oil closes 1.2% higher, to $ 62.14

New York, Apr 23 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Friday with a rise of 1.2%, to 62.14 dollars, driven by positive economic data that point to the recovery in the States United.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery totaled 8 cents compared to the close of the previous day.

Despite today’s rise, US benchmark crude ends the week with a 1.6% loss in value due to concerns about the global pandemic situation.

The day began cautiously, with investors “seeing an increase in covid-19 infections in India and Japan but a rebound in demand in the US and Europe,” explained analyst Paola Rodríguez Masiu, from Rystad Energy.

They finally turned to buying after receiving good data from the services sector and US production in April, which added to the decline in applications for unemployment benefits, pointing towards recovery.

Investors did not appear to have a strong reaction this week to the surprise rise in US crude inventories by 594,000 barrels, contrary to polls that pointed to a 3 million drop.

“The market has shaken off the inventory growth of the past week, and has instead been comforted by the continued improvement in gasoline demand,” analysts at ANZ said.

During the last month, the demand for motor gasoline in the US has averaged almost 9 million barrels, which is more than 60% more than the same period last year, and there are expectations of higher spending and travel for the summer.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in May rose more than two cents to $ 2 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery fell two cents to $ 2.73 per thousand cubic feet.

