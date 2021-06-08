Texas oil closes 1.18% higher, to $ 70.05

New York, Jun 8 (.) .- The price of intermediate Texas oil (WTI) closed this Tuesday with a rise of 1.18% to 70.05 dollars, thus overcoming the psychological barrier of 70 dollars and reaching its Highest price since October 2018 thanks to the optimism created by the recovery in demand for crude.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in July totaled 82 cents compared to the close of the previous session.

The US benchmark crude advanced again after a decline in the previous day, which interrupted two weeks of increases that brought the WTI closer to 70 dollars, after accumulating a weekly increase of about 4% last Friday.

Texas oil was recovering in addition to the decline with which it opened on Tuesday, due to disappointing data on crude imports in China, which fell by 14.6% year-on-year in May, reaching its lowest level in five months and revealing a weakness that has worried the market.

However, analysts say the long-term uptrend in oil demand remains intact, as Western economies reopen and the summer begins, encouraging investors.

Expectations of strong demand in the second half of 2021 have driven US oil prices more than 42% since the beginning of the year.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July rose 3 cents to $ 2.22 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery the same month totaled 6 cents to $ 3.13 per thousand cubic feet.

