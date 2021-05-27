Texas oil closes 0.97% higher, to $ 66.85

EFE videos

Home mortgages rise 35.1% in March, the biggest increase since 2019

Madrid, May 27 (EFE) .- The number of mortgages for home purchase grew by 35.1% in March compared to the same month of the previous year -when the state of alarm was implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic-, in the which is its highest year-on-year increase since December 2019. Data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) reveal that in March of this year 36,886 loans were granted for this purpose, the highest figure since January of last year. Professionals in the sector point to a gradual recovery of the figures prior to the pandemic, and the director of Estudios de piso.com, Ferran Font, points out that the increase is very remarkable, whether the comparison is made with respect to last year or 2019 , standing at 35% and 20%, respectively. The total figures are very close to the 37,000 home mortgages granted, and “you have to go back to 2011 to find a month of March with a higher record.” Idealista’s head of mortgages, Juan Villén, indicates that “both the interest of the demand (consumers) and the supply (banks) remain strong”, so it is possible that during the coming months they will remain on the path of Recovery. The average amount of mortgages on the total number of properties registered in the property registers in March (from public deeds carried out previously) was 149,428 euros, 7.7% lower than that of the same month of 2020. The average amount of mortgages constituted on housing was lower, 137,729 euros, although it increased by 7.2% compared to March 2020. The value of mortgages constituted on urban properties reached 7,238.1 million euros, 25.3% more than in March 2020, and in homes it rose to 5,080.3 million, with an annual increase of 44.9%. By nature of the estate, mortgages on homes accounted for 68.4% of the total capital loaned in February. CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES Regarding interest rates, for all loans the average interest rate at the beginning was 2.49%, and the average term was 24 years. 46.4% of mortgages were signed at a variable interest rate, and 53.6% at a fixed rate. Based on whether or not there were registry changes, the total number of mortgages with changes in their conditions registered in the property registries was 28,458, 632.1% more than in March 2020. There were 23,951 novations or modifications in March produced with the same financial entity, 679.9% more than a year before; the number of operations that changed entity (subrogations to the creditor) rose by 474.9%, and the number of mortgages in which the owner of the mortgaged property changed (subrogations to the debtor), 384.2%. These high percentages respond mostly, according to the INE, to changes in interest rates, since of the 28,458 mortgages with changes in their conditions, 15.9% were due to this concept. After the change in conditions, the percentage of fixed interest mortgages went from 19.5% to 34.1%, while that of variable interest mortgages decreased from 79.4% to 62.6%. AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITIES With the data broken down by autonomous communities, those with the highest number of mortgages constituted on dwellings in March were Andalusia (6,941), the Community of Madrid (6,881) and Catalonia (6,580). The communities in which the most capital was lent for the constitution of mortgages on homes were the Community of Madrid (1,409.6 million euros), Catalonia (1,022.9 million) and Andalusia (797.8 million). Those with the highest annual variation rates in borrowed capital were Galicia (103.3%), Cantabria (86.0%) and Castilla-La Mancha (70.7%). The only Autonomous Communities with a negative annual variation rate were Aragón, with negative rates of 13.8%, and La Rioja, with 3%. (c) EFE Agency