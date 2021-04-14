Texas oil closes 0.8% higher, to $ 60.18

New York, Apr 13 (EFE) .- The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) closed this Tuesday with a rise of 0.8%, to $ 60.18, encouraged by an upward revision of global consumption forecasts by part of OPEC.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May totaled 48 cents compared to the close of the previous day.

The reference price of crude oil in the United States recovered to the level of 60 dollars thanks to new economic data from China, which increased its imports by 38% in March, and to the improvement of the global consumption forecasts of OPEC.

OPEC estimated consumption for this year at an average of 96.5 million barrels per day (mbd) of crude, 190,000 bd more than what was calculated a month ago.

The revision has been attributed “to a stronger economic rebound than anticipated”, based on the “hypothesis” that by the second semester “the majority of the population in advanced economies will be vaccinated and the pandemic will not pose a major obstacle to emerging and developing economies. “

However, according to analysts, movements in oil prices continue to be marked by the pandemic, which has caused spikes in infections in Europe and the United States, despite the progress of the vaccination campaign.

Likewise, the precautionary suspension of vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson product in the US has had an influence after several very rare and serious cases of thrombi, although some experts point out that the impact is limited on the demand for crude in the short term. .

“Prices are on the rise now, but there are many short-term doubts about COVID-19 and the progress of vaccination,” Rystad Energy oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said in a comment.

Gasoline contracts due in May totaled less than a penny to $ 1.98 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery rose six cents to $ 2.62 per thousand cubic feet.

(c) EFE Agency