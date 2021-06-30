Texas oil closes 0.7% higher, to $ 73.47 per barrel

New York, Jun 30 (.) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Wednesday with a rise of 0.7% and stood at 73.47 dollars after reporting a new decline in US reserves. USA

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in August totaled 49 cents compared to the close of the previous day.

The benchmark oil in the US appreciated one more day after the Energy Information Administration reported what is the sixth consecutive week of decreases in inventories.

Crude reserves fell by 6.7 million barrels in the week ended June 25, slightly below management’s estimates but above forecasts.

Investors are awaiting the meeting held tomorrow by OPEC and its allies to decide whether to continue increasing their supply of crude starting in August given the strong recovery in energy demand that is expected, when oil prices are at the lowest level. high since 2018.

“Prices could continue to rise if OPEC + does not increase supply to match rapidly expanding demand. OPEC expects demand growth of about 5 million barrels per day in the second half of 2021, so it is not expected that members are very conservative in this meeting, “said Louise Dickson of Rystad Energy.

On the other hand, investors are following with concern the evolution of variants of the coronavirus, such as the delta, in Asia and Australia, which threaten to affect demand.

Its uncertain future evolution, along with the possibility that Iran will increase its crude exports if it achieves a commitment with the United States and other powers to reactivate the agreement on its controversial nuclear program, arouses the fear of OPEC + that the offer will be reduced again. excessive.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July remained at $ 2.24 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for August delivery totaled 2 cents to $ 3.65 per thousand cubic feet. .

