Texas oil closes 0.6% lower, to $ 74.10 a barrel

New York, Jul 12 . .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Monday with a drop of 0.6% to 74.10 dollars, due to concerns about the economic recovery due to the rapid spread of the new variants of covid-19.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in August were down 46 cents from the close of the previous day.

The benchmark oil in the US started the week with the market more restless due to the possibility that demand will not recover at the expected rate, after a clear warning this weekend from the G20 ministers about the risk posed by the variants of the coronavirus and the increase in cases in many countries.

That question prevailed over the lack of agreement among the OPEC + alliance countries on the expansion of supply levels for the second half of the year, which had dominated during the past week.

“The enthusiasm for oil prices that brought Brent close to hitting $ 78 a barrel has dissipated with disagreement in OPEC + in the background to market concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases globally and the impact on oil demand in the short term ”, explained in a note the analyst Louise Dickson, from the firm Rystad Energy.

Investors fear that the increase in cases in many countries will lead to new restrictions that could slow the recovery in demand for crude.

Rystad points out in particular the growth of the delta variant in Asia, which has led, according to the data of this firm, to that the activity of domestic flights in China has decreased by 40% compared to April.

For the chief market analyst at CMC Markets, Michael Hewson, quoted by the Market Watch website, the biggest current concern is that an eventual mutation of the virus could circumvent the defenses created by vaccines.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in August fell 14 cents to $ 2.27 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery in the same month increased seven cents to $ 3.74 per thousand cubic feet .

.