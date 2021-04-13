Texas oil closes 0.6% higher, to $ 59.70

New York, Apr 12 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Monday with a rise of 0.6%, to 59.70 dollars, driven by geopolitical tensions in Saudi Arabia but with concern about demand prospects.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May totaled 38 cents compared to the close of the previous day.

Benchmark crude reacted higher to a new attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels against Saudi state oil company Aramco and other targets, although it lost steam as the day progressed.

According to analysts, oil price movements continue to be marked by the pandemic, with positive factors such as vaccines and fear of the high number of infections in Europe, India and other emerging markets.

In the United States, where the vaccination campaign is progressing at a good pace, the demand for gasoline remains below what was expected, pending a greater rebound in economic activity.

After having agreed to major supply cuts to keep prices afloat during the pandemic, the producers of the OPEC + alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, plan to increase their production by two million barrels per day (mbd) from May .

Gasoline contracts due in May totaled less than a penny to $ 1.97 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery rose more than three cents to $ 2.56 per thousand cubic feet.

