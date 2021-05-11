Texas oil closes 0.55% higher, to $ 65.28

New York, May 11 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate Texas oil (WTI) closed this Tuesday with a rise of 0.55%, to 65.28 dollars, after another session affected by the cyberattack and the paralysis of Colonial , the largest pipeline network in the US, which has sparked fears of a gasoline shortage.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery gained 36 cents from the close of the previous session.

The benchmark crude in the US began the day with losses, although throughout it it recovered as a result of the prospects that there may be a lower supply of oil and its by-products due to the stoppage of the pipeline.

Gasoline futures for June delivery fell this morning, but managed to close with a slight rise of less than a cent to $ 2.14 a gallon, while natural gas contracts due the same month rose 2 cents, up to $ 2.95 per thousand cubic feet.

The US accused the Darkside hacker group of the “ransomware” attack on Colonial’s network, which transports up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel a day from refineries in the Gulf of Mexico to the US. south and east of the country.

Prices for fuels like oil and gasoline started the week with a rise in prices on fears of a shortage, but later leveled off when the company said it had a gradual recovery plan in place.

Added to this situation are concerns about the epidemiological situation in India, which registers high numbers of infections every day and looks towards a national confinement, amid pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare it.

(c) EFE Agency