Texas oil closes 0.52% down to $ 63.13

New York, Apr 16 (EFE) .- The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) closed this Friday with a decrease of 0.52%, to $ 63.13, a slight price drop after a week of gains caused by forecasts of higher demand for crude oil and signs of recovery in the economy of China and the US.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May were down 33 cents from the close of the previous day.

The price of benchmark crude in the United States fell slightly after several days of significant gains, which led to a return to the level of $ 60 on Tuesday thanks to new economic data from China, which increased its imports by 38% in March.

Figures like that, coupled with a sharp drop in US oil reserves, and consumption and unemployment data pointing to a rapid recovery in the US economy, led the International Energy Agency (IEA) this week to make an upward revision of the demand forecasts.

The firm Rustard Energy highlighted that “this has been a very good week for oil prices” and stressed that the market could benefit from “the positive demand forecasts for the second half of the year and with signs that the US and China is on a good path for economic recovery. “

“The pandemic may still be causing concern in various corners of the world, such as Europe and India, but the downside has already been largely accounted for,” added a company statement.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in May reduced almost two cents to $ 2.03 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for delivery the same month rose two cents and stood at $ 2.68 per thousand cubic feet. .

