Texas oil closes 0.5% lower, to $ 59.32

New York, Apr 9 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Friday with a decrease of 0.5%, to 59.32 dollars, and accumulated a weekly loss of 3%.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May were down $ 0.28 from the close of the previous day.

“As economic policies stabilize and vaccination campaigns progress, the market is reaching a stage where measuring supply and demand will be the main indicator of price formation,” said Rystad analyst Louise Dickson. Energy.

The US market continued to monitor inventory data, as crude oil stocks fell last week while gasoline stocks rose when a decline was expected.

“Investors continue to assess the prospect of increased supply from OPEC + in the coming months in the face of demand fears, as the pandemic worsens in some regions,” said Oanda analyst Sophie Griffiths.

Last week, the OPEC + alliance agreed to add some 2,141 million barrels per day (mbd) of crude oil to its current supply in three stages and months starting May 1.

Meanwhile, the outlook for demand is threatened by anticovid restrictions in some European countries and the increase in cases in India and Brazil, despite advances in vaccination of the population.

Gasoline contracts due in May totaled less than a penny to $ 1.96 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery also rose less than a penny, reaching $ 2.53 per thousand cubic feet.

