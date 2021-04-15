Texas oil closes 0.49% higher, to $ 63.46

New York, Apr 15 (EFE) .- The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) closed this Thursday with a rise of 0.49%, to $ 63.46, boosted for the second consecutive day by the increase in the prediction of Demand for crude from the International Energy Agency (IEA), with the recovery of major world economies after the pandemic.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May totaled 31 cents compared to the close of the previous day.

The price of the reference crude in the United States, which on Tuesday recovered the level of 60 dollars thanks to new economic data from China, which increased its imports by 38% in March, has continued to be sustained by the consumption forecasts of the IEA, which this Wednesday made an upward revision of the demand forecasts.

Especially around the United States and China, the two largest economies in the world, where it estimates that an average of 96.7 million barrels per day will be consumed, that is, 230,000 more than anticipated in March.

In addition, it became known this Wednesday that US crude reserves had fallen 5.9 million barrels last week, more than double the 2.9 million barrels that analysts had expected.

Despite the data that indicate a higher demand, the rise in oil this Thursday was discreet, something that according to experts happens due to the “excessive profits” on Wednesday.

“Wednesday’s rise was a bit steep, although it was on a good basis, as several high-profile reports predicted an increase in demand for the second half of the year and while oil reserves surprised the market with a significant decline,” he explained Rystad Energy’s Head of Oil Markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in May totaled two cents to $ 2.05 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for delivery the same month rose four cents to $ 2.65 per thousand cubic feet.

