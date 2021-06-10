Texas oil closes 0.47% higher, to $ 70.29

New York, Jun 10 (.) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Thursday with a rise of 0.47% to 70.29 dollars, in a day in which it was possible to recover lost ground during the previous session, which reacted to US economic data worse than expected.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in July advanced 33 cents from the close of the previous session.

Benchmark US crude was able to rise above $ 70 once again after recovering from Wednesday’s losses, which came after data was released indicating lower-than-expected gasoline demand in the US, at a time when which investors were especially attentive to these indicators.

Specifically, a drop in fuel consumption was reported to 8.48 million barrels a day the week of June 4 from 9.15 million barrels a day the previous week.

“The market seems convinced that both Brent and WTI deserve to be traded above $ 70, under the current demand trajectory, and maintaining those levels shows that patience prevails in the face of disappointment in gasoline inventories in the US. last week, “said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.

“The oil market is hopeful for a strong driving season in the US, which will boost demand. So far, the data suggests otherwise. Still, traffic levels are on the rise and the vaccine program remains in high gear. speed, which contributes to prospects, “added Oanda’s Sophie Griffiths.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July rose 1 cent to $ 2.21 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery the same month totaled 2 cents to $ 3.15 per thousand cubic feet.

(c) . Agency