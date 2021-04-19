Texas oil closes 0.4% higher, to $ 63.38

New York, Apr 19 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Monday with a rise of 0.4%, to 63.38 dollars, pressured by information that points to a stop in Libyan supply .

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May totaled 25 cents compared to the close of the previous day.

The US benchmark crude became more expensive due to the stoppage of supply in several extraction fields in Libya due to government budget problems, according to S&P Global Platts.

Analysts pointed out that the price has remained stable this Monday despite the weakness of the dollar and that it seems to be consolidating between 60 and 65 dollars after revaluing more than 6% last week.

US crude was boosted by upward revisions in demand by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC, as well as a larger-than-expected drop in reserves.

“Energy investors could avoid taking massive positions until after the OPEC + ministerial meeting on April 28,” said Ed Moya of Oanda.

However, they are also concerned about the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic in India, the second most affected country with 15 million accumulated cases, and about the restrictions it faces.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in May totaled almost 1 cent to $ 2.04 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery rose almost 7 cents to $ 2.75 per thousand cubic feet.

(c) EFE Agency