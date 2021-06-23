Texas oil closes 0.4% down to $ 72.85 a barrel

New York, Jun 22 (.) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Tuesday with a decrease of 0.4% and stood at 72.85 dollars, with an eye on the next meeting of the OPEC + alliance on July 1.

At the end of the operations on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), the WTI futures contracts for delivery in August, the new reference month, subtracted 0.27 dollars compared to the close of the previous day.

Contracts for delivery in July expired today at a price of $ 73.06, 0.8% less than the day before.

The benchmark oil in the US, which is at its highest price since 2018, took a pause today due to reports that suggest that OPEC and its allies are considering continuing to turn on the supply taps after applying their policy of cuts.

These large producers already have an agreement in place to gradually increase their production between May and the end of July.

“Reports that OPEC + is already debating before its scheduled meeting to increase production from August indicate that the gap between demand and supply is already becoming a problem and that the alliance is working on a plan to address the deficit. “explained Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.

However, experts note that the oil market continues to enjoy good prospects for the future as the economies of the US and European countries reopen for the summer, with increased demand for fuels thanks to the recovery in tourism by land and air.

“As for (other) issues, the prospect of Iranian crude returning to the markets has lost steam following the election of Ebrahim Raisí, a hard-line judge who was already under US sanctions before taking office,” Sophie added. Griffiths from Oanda.

On the other hand, investors await tomorrow the reports of US crude inventories, in which a fall is expected for the fifth consecutive week and on which the American Petroleum Institute, a private group, will offer the first estimate today.

Read more

Analysts estimate that the weekly drop will be about 6.3 million barrels of crude.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July rose less than 3 cents to $ 2.22 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for same-month delivery totaled 7 cents to $ 3.26 per thousand feet. cubic.

(c) . Agency