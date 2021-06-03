Texas oil closes 0.3% lower, to $ 68.81

New York, Jun 3 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Thursday with a slight decrease of 0.3% to 68.81 dollars, after weekly data on reserves that paint a picture mixed.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in July subtracted 2 cents from the close of the previous session.

US benchmark crude started the day on the rise but lost steam after authorities reported a weekly drop in crude reserves and an increase in vehicle fuels.

The Energy Information Administration reported a weekly fall of 5.1 million barrels in crude oil reserves, more than double what was expected, but those of gasoline increased by 1.5 million and those of distillate products also rose, by 3, 7 million.

Still, Texas is at levels not seen in two years after OPEC + decided to keep its plan to turn on the taps this summer unchanged, despite the August unknown, due to good demand prospects.

At its meeting last day 1, the alliance remained cautious and limited itself to confirming that there are no changes with respect to the plan in place to gradually increase joint pumping, in a market that is awaiting the return of Iranian crude.

Russia said today that in July the level of production may be decided beyond August and that the global oil market will return to pre-coronavirus levels in 2022, but even then uncertainties and volatility risks will remain in the markets. prices.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in July rose 1 cent to $ 2.20 per gallon, while natural gas contracts for delivery the same month subtracted 3 cents to $ 3.04 per thousand cubic feet.

