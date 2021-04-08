Texas oil closes 0.3% lower, to $ 59.60

New York, Apr 8 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Thursday with a decrease of 0.3%, to 59.60 dollars, due to the strong increase in gasoline stocks in the United States .

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May were down $ 0.17 from the close of the previous day.

US crude did not find its way during the session due to fears about the evolution of the pandemic, the weakness of the dollar and the lack of surprises in the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve, which were published on Wednesday.

“There were no fireworks in the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee or emerging drivers for oil prices, which left crude without a fixed direction,” said Oanda analyst Ed Moya.

WTI also fell in reaction to data released Wednesday by the Department of Energy on gasoline reserves, which rose 4 million barrels last week against expectations of a decline.

Data on the reduction of oil inventories by 3.5 million barrels to 502 million did not seem to offset the concern caused by the increase in gasoline reserves to 230 million barrels.

“The oil market is receiving mixed signals this week, but concerns prevail today about the recovery in oil demand, with a cut in prices,” said analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy.

In a statement, the analyst also indicated that concern in Europe about the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine against covid-19 has also caused some nervousness about the effect this could have on the economic recovery and, consequently, on a greater oil demand.

Gasoline contracts due in May totaled less than a penny at $ 1.96 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery stood at $ 2.52 per thousand cubic feet.

