Texas oil closes 0.1% lower, to $ 65.63

New York, May 5 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Wednesday with a decrease of 0.1%, to 65.63 dollars, despite a greater than expected drop in oil reserves. USA

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery were down $ 0.06 from the close of the previous day.

Benchmark crude in the US fell slightly after the Energy Information Administration disclosed a weekly drop of 8 million barrels, almost triple the estimate.

The day had started in good spirits, in anticipation of this data and amid good prospects for the recovery of fuel demand in the United States and Europe thanks to the vaccination campaigns.

Both Texas and Brent hit their peak of the past two months today before retreating slightly, in what experts called a cautious profit-taking move.

“The upward path is there, the energy markets just have to see that the situation in India does not get worse in the next two weeks,” commented Oanda analyst Ed Moya.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in June rose less than 1 cent and remained at $ 2.15 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for delivery fell 3 cents, to $ 2.94 per thousand feet. cubic.

