Texas oil closes 0.1% higher, to $ 61.43

New York, Apr 22 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Thursday with a rise of 0.1%, to 61.43 dollars, despite concerns about the increase in cases of covid -19 in India and Japan and its impact on demand.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery totaled 8 cents compared to the close of the previous day.

Benchmark crude in the US remained green today despite an unexpected weekly increase in domestic crude reserves, a factor that pushed prices down for the second day in a row yesterday.

Inventories rose 594,000 barrels to 493 million, according to the Energy Information Administration, while surveys pointed to a 3 million drop.

Investors also viewed with some pessimism the worsening pandemic in India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, and the possibility of restrictions in Japan, the fourth.

“Energy markets are having trouble having a firm idea of ​​when international travel will return and providing the large missing component to the demand outlook,” said Ed Moya of Oanda.

“At the beginning of the week, the market rose briefly on the news of the declaration of force majeure on exports in Libya, but the fear of the spread of the pandemic in Asia is countering the news from Libya now,” added Toshitaka Tazawa, from Fujitomi Co.

Attention is also turning to the OPEC + meeting on April 28, as the oil cartel said it would start increasing supply from May.

For their part, gasoline contracts due in May subtracted less than a cent to $ 1.97 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery rose 6 cents to $ 2.75 per thousand cubic feet.

