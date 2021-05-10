Texas oil closes 0.03% higher, to $ 64.92

Bloomberg

Will Latin America face the same fate as Colombia ?: M. Margolis

(Bloomberg) – When Colombians chose a 42-year-old development specialist in the 2018 presidential elections, they knew it was a vote of confidence. It was argued that what Iván Duque lacked in political prowess (he had served a single term as a senator), he would make up for as an internationally accredited emerging markets technocrat. Thirty-two months later, Duque has not lived up to any descriptions. Shunned by adversaries and allies, with approval ratings at new lows, Duque faces a sluggish economy, an out-of-control Covid-19 pandemic, and public criticism that has not been seen in Colombia or much of Latin America since before. Duke recently withdrew a tax reform he had crafted for months and sent to Congress days before. The plan sparked nationwide outrage, sparking waves of demonstrations and forcing the finance minister to resign. A mobile phone video of the unrest in Bogotá shows deep public anger and official despair, as riot forces respond to protesters with disproportionate force. At least two dozen people have died in the protests, which collapsed cities in this country of 50 million people, all apparently compounded by claims that extended far beyond the initial tax revolt. It’s not just Colombia. In 2019, the president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, wanted to abolish regressive fuel subsidies and was expelled from the palace and almost from power. The same year, riots in Chile over a $ 0.04 increase in public transportation caused a convulsion across the country, forcing embattled President Sebastián Piñera to duck and start over. The story was very similar throughout the region, where governments with fiscal problems seek to obtain more income from companies that are already on the edge due to poor services and therefore decide to make themselves heard in squares and boulevards of Latin America, although the coronavirus outbreak public outrage paused, as citizens battled more immediate threats to health and livelihoods, the prospects of a protracted post-pandemic emergency have once again brought that anger on display. “Colombia is a preview of what is to come,” said Andrés Mejía Acosta, a political analyst at Kings College London. Before falling for the electoral temptation, Duque made a career by closely analyzing the chronic impediments to productivity and sustainable growth. from Latin America, first as a consultant for the Andean Development Corporation and then for the Inter-American Development Bank. Once in office, he promised to catapult Colombia into the 21st century with the “orange economy,” the theory that fostering human capital and intelligence will unleash the true creative potential of the country. Then the pandemic came and he paused those plans, leaving Colombia’s economy in intensive care. Like its neighbors, the Duque government laudably spent on emergency aid for Colombia’s poor and unemployed population. Now he must find a way to pay off mounting debts and deficits, and thus rescue Colombia’s strong credit ratings without sacrificing the already weakened political body. After a painful 2020, the national poverty rate has skyrocketed, from 35.7% in 2019 to 42.5%, which means that an additional 3.5 million Colombians fall into the poverty category. plan. By assigning an international panel of experts, he intended to lift Colombia out of the fiscal death spiral and repair historic inequalities and a fractured tax system. It proposed expanding the tax base, doubling the number of taxpayers from 3.5 million to 7 million by 2025, and eliminating costly exemptions for producers of consumer goods such as milk, meat and eggs, which sacrificed tax revenues in favor of benefits for Colombians above the poverty line. The reform also increased green taxes on carbon emissions and polluting cars. In a nod to modernization, the bill would not touch on exemptions for businesses in the orange economy. The result looked solid and probably fairer on paper; It even had an attractive name: Sustainable Solidarity Law. It was not amusing that a large segment of Colombia’s middle class that until now was exempt – those who earn less than $ 690 a month, half the current taxable income threshold – from suddenly was called to pay. The pandemic, and its economic consequences, has strongly impacted these modest wage earners. “Even the non-poor have a hard time making ends meet,” said Giancarlo Morelli, Colombia analyst with the Economist Intelligence Unit. A relatively benign tax effect for higher-income companies and workers, for whom most of the income was maintained. Generous waivers, it didn’t help the government. Bad prospects, awkward timing, and failed communications mixed together to sabotage what could have been healthy reform. It doesn’t take a guru to point out the social justice of raising taxes on gasoline consumers (most car owners are not poor), or explaining the benefits of ending blanket discounts on milk and eggs and then return some of the savings to the poor through cash transfer programs. “There are policies that make a lot of sense at the technocratic level but that are politically disastrous,” said Felipe Hernández of Bloomberg Economics. “Even if people are told that they will get some money back, the new taxes meet resistance.” Yes, all this anger being felt in Colombia may seem unexpected. Regarded as a market-oriented growth model, the country has consistently attracted foreign money and has maintained its investment grade rating through tough times. However, with the country’s dollar bonds in speculative territory, the aura has dimmed. Up close, Colombia’s performance is less impressive. Fiscal health is weak as public spending chronically threatens to outpace revenues. The result is a patchwork of reforms, none of which finish the job. “Instead of fiscal consolidation, we have taxes after expenses, which continue to increase,” says Hernández. “Since the 1990s, Colombians have expected a new tax reform every two years.” The enduring pandemic has slowed down these improvisations. The Government of Colombia does not have fiscal space for more emergency social spending or credibility in the streets to demand more taxes from taxpayers who no longer give more. The enigma is not only of Colombia nor the failure only of Duque. “Even if the best political character is at the forefront, he or she would have a difficult time in Latin America today,” said Moisés Naím of the Carnegie Endowment. Naím has how to know because he served as minister during the term of former Venezuelan President Carlos Andrés Pérez, whose victory was overwhelming in 1988, only to fall prey to a national uprising over mismanaged increases in the price of fuel, followed by charges of corruption and two coup attempts, which eventually removed Pérez from power One way out of the trap is for Colombia and its neighbors to address one of the region’s most persistent problems, the vast informal economy, where some 140 million of Latin Americans, or 40% of the labor force (60% in Colombia), live from day to day, with insignificant wages, in unproductive jobs, without social protection and out of the reach of the tax collector. Duque spent years analyzing this problem. Original Note: As Goes Colombia, So Goes Latin America ?: Mac Margolis