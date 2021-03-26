Texas oil bounces 4.12% due to Suez Canal blockade

New York, Mar 26 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate Texas oil (WTI) rebounded this Friday and closed with a rise of 4.12%, to $ 60.97, helped by concerns that the current blockage of the Suez canal can stretch for weeks

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in May gained $ 2.41 from the close of the previous day, when benchmark crude in the United States had fallen by 4.3%.

The rebound on Friday was largely caused by the uncertainty surrounding the situation in the Suez Canal, a key point for global transport blocked by a stranded ship, which threatens the supply of oil and other goods.

The channel has been closed since last Tuesday and has left more than 230 ships waiting to cross the passage between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, through which 10% of global maritime transport transits.

Among experts, there are fears that the blockade, triggered by the strong winds of a sandstorm, will last days and even weeks with the economic cost that it implies for the dozens of stopped vessels and for the companies that do not receive the goods in destination.

This would also have repercussions on the oil market, which boosted crude prices on Friday, which have recently fallen.

The WTI was down 6% last week and, despite today’s gains, it closed the present with a loss of close to 1% due to doubts about the recovery in demand.

“Oil markets are swinging uncontrollably from profit to loss to new profit this week, a clear sign that the uncertainty of the Suez Canal lockdown and European lockdowns is causing it,” explained Rystad Energy Vice President of Crude Markets , Paola Rodriguez Masiu.

“Today’s market is rising again after investors have changed their minds and decided that the blockade of the Suez Canal is in fact becoming more significant to the flow and supply of oil than previously thought. “he added.

Gasoline contracts due in April rose 5 cents to $ 1.97 a gallon, and natural gas contracts for same-month delivery dropped just over a penny to $ 2.56 per thousand cubic feet.

