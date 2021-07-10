Texas man sentenced to 7 years in jail for trafficking drugs inside his lunch tacos



The Justice Department announced the man’s arrest in Laredo, Texas.

LOS ANGELES – A Laredo, Texas, resident was sentenced Friday to spend more than seven years in federal jail after pleading guilty to bringing drugs into the country concealed in what were allegedly his lunch tacos, the Justice Department reported. DOJ).

Nicolás Castro Jr., 31, was sentenced to pass 87 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for drug trafficking.

The incident for which the Hispanic was accused occurred on September 8, 2020 when he tried to enter the United States across the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

Authorities inspected Castro’s belongings and found a plastic bag with tacos and friesthe DOJ detailed in a statement.

Dog detected the drug

The Latino claimed that the food was for his lunch. Border authorities referred him for a second inspection, in which a dog alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the bag where he had tacos.

An evaluation of the content of the tacos gave positive result for methamphetamine.

Castro eventually admitted to authorities that he knew the tacos contained one kilogram of the drug and that he was going to be paid $ 1,500 to transport the drug to Austin, Texas, the DOJ said.

The Hispanic pleaded guilty on November 30, 2020.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Diana Saldana of the Southern District Court in Texas underscored her concerns about Castro’s record, who had a previous conviction for migrant smuggling.