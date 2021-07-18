Texas judge rules against DACA immigration benefit and bans more permits

15 minutes. A federal judge in Texas ruled this Friday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Immigrants (DACA) program violated US law when it was created and prohibited the granting of new permits under this framework.

Texas District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with a group of states, led by Texas.

He called for an end to the DACA program, arguing that it was created illegally in 2012 by former President Barack Obama (2009-2017).

The decision could affect thousands of pending applications.

Hanen prohibits future applications, although he did not immediately cancel current permits for the thousands of people who are enrolled in the program.

This as reported by CNN.

Hanen ruled that Congress did not give the Department of Homeland Security in President Barack Obama’s administration the power to create DACA.

Thus limiting the authority of immigration officials to enforce the law on deportation.

“Congress has not given the Executive Branch free rein to grant legal presence outside the scope of the legal scheme,” he said.

The court ruling orders the Department of Homeland Security “not to approve new DACA applications or grant auxiliary status.”

Congress remains the only body that can provide a permanent solution for DACA recipients through legislation.

However, immigration law has not evolved in recent years.

DACA was launched by the Obama Administration in 2012.

It allows children of illegal immigrants, who came to the United States when they were under the age of 16, to remain in the country.

Of course, this provided they arrived before 2007.

Although it does not currently provide legal services to its recipients, it protected some 700,000 young people from deportation.

Thus, Hanen’s ruling is a new blow to this social measure that he already saw as President Donald Trump blocked it in 2017.

However, the country’s Supreme Court later blocked this attempt three years later.