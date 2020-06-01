Texas.- Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster declaration on Sunday in response to violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

The governor’s announcement came after violent clashes between police and protesters on Saturday in some of the largest cities in the Lone Star State, including Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, the Texas Tribune reported.

“All Texans and all Americans have the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Abbott said in a statement.

Protests in different states left massive damage. .

However, violence against others and destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive.

The statement, which allows the governor to designate federal law enforcement officials as Texas peacekeepers, comes a day after Abbott activated the Texas National Guard to help quell protests.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has also sent more than 1,500 officers to help besieged local police departments deal with the protests, the Tribune said.

More than a dozen cities across the United States have been besieged by mass protests in response to George Floyd’s death from Memorial Day police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd, 46, was suspected of passing a counterfeit $ 20 bill when police pinned him down for nearly four minutes despite his pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

Protesters from Los Angeles to New York, Chicago to Miami have seen widespread looting, vandalism, and arson.

