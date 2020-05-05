The price of WTI reached $ 23.03 per barrel due to the cut in OPEC and the recovery in demand thanks to the progressive economic reopens.

The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) opened with a 12.95 percent increase, until the $ 23.03 per barrel, due to the effect on the markets of the cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and the recovery in demand thanks to the progressive economic reopens and the relaxation of the measures to contain the coronavirus.

At 9:15 a.m. in New York (8:15 a.m. in Mexico City), the future contracts of WTI for delivery in June they totaled $ 2.64 compared to the previous session on Monday, when the Texas rose more than 3 percent.

The prices of black gold They continued on the path of recovery after four consecutive days, closing positively thanks to the investors’ feeling that the market has left behind the lowest point of the demand for the COVID-19 pandemic and that excess supply begins to correct itself little by little thanks to the gradual reopening of the economy.

“The market is still vulnerable, but now one thing is clear, we have left the lowest point of demand behind and this is manifested in the oil prices, which are going up “, said in a note the head of analysis of the consultant Rystad Energy, Magnus Nysveen, which also warned that storage problems have not yet been resolved.

According Nysveen, regional data shows a slight rebound in demand in parallel to the relaxation of measures of confinement and paralysis of the economy, specially in United Stateswhere some states like Texas or Florida the number of cases of COVID-19.

The recovery in demand is also accompanied by a reduction in production due to the cut in OPEC and its partners, as well as the drop in pumping of the main US producers, which slowed down their production due to the drop in demand and the lack of space to store crude oil.

Since March, oil production in United States It has dropped close to a million barrels per day thanks, in part, to the cut made by large companies such as Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips, which were forced to close wells and paralyze activity on some of their platforms.

With information from EFE