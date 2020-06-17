HOUSTON – Confirming the growing trend seen since the state’s economic activity reopened, Texas has seen the largest increase in the number of hospitalizations of patients affected by the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This Wednesday it was reported that there are already 2,793 people hospitalized, an increase of 275 cases compared to the figures registered this Tuesday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday dismissed the situation as bordering on crisis and said “there is reason to be concerned, but not alarmed.”

Abbott said Texas hospitals have “abundant capacity” to care for patients with coronavirus and that medical centers have sufficient personal protective equipment, remdesivir medication, and beds available.

According to Dr. John Zerwas, vice chancellor of health affairs at the University of Texas, the state is at level 5 of hospital capacity to care for patients with coronavirus. According to Zerwas, level 5 is the lowest.

Zerwas added that as of June 16, there are 14,993 hospital beds available around Texas, representing a 78% increase from March 18, when hospital bed capacity hovered around 8,000.

However, that number dropped to 13,815 on Wednesday.

Abbott has said that Texas has the testing power and sufficient

hospital beds and ventilators to handle an increase in new cases.

To date, there are 1,473 beds available in intensive care rooms (202 fewer than yesterday) and 5,844 artificial respirators available (25 fewer than Tuesday), according to Texas health authorities.

This growing trend of contagion cases and hospitalizations has led local authorities to ask the governor for autonomy to establish measures for the mandatory use of face masks in public places.