Texas Governor Blamed Biden for Fentanyl Trafficking Wave

The Governor of Texas, the Republican Greg abbott, blamed the president’s immigration policy, Joe biden, of the increase in the seizure of fentanyl in his state and in the rest of the border region with Mexico.

“We see that the immigration policies of the Biden Administration are having dire consequences,” Abbott said during a press conference.

According to official figures from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP)During the first four months of 2021, 2,098 pounds of fentanyl were seized along the border with Mexico, representing an increase of 233% compared to the same period in 2020.

Only two milligrams of this synthetic drug is considered a “lethal” dose And one pound of this synthetic pain reliever, 50 times more powerful than heroin, can kill up to 226,746 people.

Abbott noted that the fentanyl seized this year at the border could be enough to “kill” every New York resident.

One of Biden’s first measures after assuming the Presidency last January was to stop the construction of the border wall promoted by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Republican politicians like Abbott believe that this and other measures have been the cause of the increase in the flow of foreigners who have reached the border, causing a migration crisis.

The governor indicated that the Mexican cartels are taking advantage of the increase in the crossing of families and unaccompanied minors to cross more drugs into the United States.

“While Border Patrol agents are busy processing large groups, breaches are created that are exploited by Mexican cartels”, He said.

To combat this problem, Abbott announced a new state crackdown on fentanyl distribution and manufacturing, including increased penalties for drug traffickers.

The increase in the flow of fentanyl in the streets has also started to have deadly consequences, and in Tarrant County they have been presented 60 deaths that could be related to the use of this drug so far this year.

The increase in the flow of drugs across the border is a problem that, according to the governor of Texas, is affecting all border states, but also the rest of the country, since the border is only the entry point of This drug that ends up on the streets of the interior regions.