Texas Governor Announces $ 250 Million Initial Payment for State Border Wall

The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, announced Wednesday that the state budget would provide $ 250 million as a “down payment” to help finance the construction of a wall on the state’s border with Mexico.

Former US President Donald Trump promised to build a wall along the southern border during his tenure, but only completed 450 miles of new barriers by the end of his term, according to the Washington Post.

Upon assuming the presidency in January 2021, Joe Biden President Biden ended the Trump-declared “national emergency” used to fund his wall plans and proceeded to return to the Government more than $ 2 billion redirected from Defense Department projects to the border plan.

Trump, who is expected to visit the border with Abbott later this month, faced opposition from “private owners who are unwilling to allow the federal government to build on their land,” the Texas Tribune reported.

Abbott recently told a news conference that his belief, based on conversations he has had with officials, is that a “combination of state land and voluntary land will yield hundreds of miles to build a border wall in Texas.”

However, he did not spell out precisely how long he planned to keep the wall or the location it will cover, but ordered the Texas Facilities Commission to hire a program manager to determine it along with the total budget.

He also reported that the $ 250 million in funding was “more than enough to hire a project manager and a contractor to begin building the wall” and declared: “Texas will build a border wall in our state to help secure our border.” . And he asked the Biden administration to return the lands taken by the Trump administration for its border wall.

For his part, Texas Democratic Senator Cesar Blanco told the Texas Tribune that funding for the border wall had not been discussed during budget talks. “Building a wall from El Paso to Brownsville is the most expensive and least effective way to do border security and is a huge waste of taxpayer money,” he said.

With information from Axios.