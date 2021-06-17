Texas Governor announces $ 250 million for border wall

The governor of texas, Greg abbott, announced Wednesday that it will use $ 250 million of state funds plus crowdfunding for build more barriers along the border between United States and Mexico, as part of a project that extends its dispute with the government of President Joe Biden around immigration.

Due to Biden’s open border policies, I just announced Texas’ plan to continue securing the border & build the wall. Here’s how:

Down payment of $ 250M

Hire project manager & contractors

Begin construction

Demand Biden return TX land to TX

https://t.co/PaQbSzMMcn – Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 16, 2021

However, questions remain unanswered about how far Abbott, who is Republican, can go for a project whose full cost, duration and timing are unclear and which could face legal challenges from the federal government.

More than a dozen Republican members of the House of Representatives and the Texas Senate joined Abbott for a press conference streamed live online in which they announced their intentions to hire a project manager to continue building a version of a border wall, emulating former President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to protect the border southern United States, of which 1,930 kilometers (1,200 miles) are in Texas. Abbott also said it will ask the federal government to return the expropriated land for the wall and turn it over to private residents who can allow Texas to complete the work.

In response to the federal government’s neglect of all the people who live along the border, the people dealing with the consequences of the spread of drugs like fentanyl, Texas will step in and take more action than any other state has ever done. to respond to these challenges at the border, ”said Abbott. “Texas taxpayers have had to step in so that we as a state can protect our citizens,” he added.

State senator Jane nelson, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, told the press conference that the $ 250 million in state money, which Abbott referred to as a down payment, was being allocated as funds authorized by emergency orders. He did not specify where the money originally came from, but in a letter released by the governor’s office, Abbott said it would come from the budget of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The state has also created a website and PO box for anyone to donate money to Abbott’s border wall.

Large numbers of migrants have reached the United States border with Mexico, and several of them have turned themselves in to Border Patrol agents to request asylum. But the number of families and unaccompanied children crossing into the United States has declined since March and April, while arrests of single adults have remained high.

Abbott, who will seek reelection next year and has not ruled out running for president in 2024, has taken more action around immigration since Biden took office, including sending more state police officers and members of the national guard to the border to stop people entering the country illegally or illegally entering the country. cartels that traffic illegal drugs. On Wednesday, Abbott said prisons are seeking additional beds to house the growing number of detainees.

Abbott has also appealed to other states for help, and on Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis heeded that call and announced that he would dispatch elements of his state’s public safety forces to Texas and Arizona, where his fellow Republican Governor Doug Ducey, has also asked for help from other entities.

The Customs and Border Protection Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Legal experts said the Supreme Court has made it clear that the faculty Enforcing immigration law is in the hands of the federal government.

President Joe Biden suspended construction of a border wall after taking office, and his administration recently announced a plan to reallocate funds from what was former President Trump’s flagship project. Trump’s project is more formidable than the barriers that existed before it, but it is not unusual for traffickers to guide people over or through it. Some parts can be cut with power tools sold in hardware stores.

