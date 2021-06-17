Texas gives the green light to carry guns in public without permits

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law Wednesday that allows Texans to carry firearms in public without permits, in the latest in a series of moves to expand gun rights in conservative states in the United States.

The legislation, which passed last month in the Republican-dominated state Senate and House of Representatives, will allow anyone over the age of 21 who is not prohibited from owning a firearm to carry it in public without permits.

He argues that both the United States and Texas Constitutions allow citizens to carry arms and that therefore there should be fewer impediments to doing so.

The law will go into effect on September 1 and Abbott is expected to preside over a signing act Thursday morning, according to the Texas Tribune newspaper.

“This is something that 20 other states have adopted and it is time for Texas to adopt it as well,” Abbott had told WBAP radio station about the law in April.

But his opponents, including Democrats from d