Texas, Florida and California present their highest numbers of COVID-19 infections amid the economic reopening of the United States

Texas and Florida, two of the most populated entities in United States, reported this week their highest daily numbers of infections from COVID-19, a worrying signal amid the economic reopening of the country.

Moreover, last week California, the most populous state in the country, reached a new daily maximum last week, when it registered 3 thousand 593 new cases, a record that is almost exceeded this week.

Although some local authorities have attributed the increase in the number of cases With the increase in tests carried out, some experts warn of worrying signs that the spread of SARS-CoV-2 It is still in an ascending phase.

The state of Texas, one of the first to take steps to reopen its economy, recorded more than 2,000 cases on Wednesday and Thursday, the highest daily totals so far.

In the counties Including the cities of Houston and Dallas reported a dramatic increase in the number of confirmed daily cases.

On the other hand, Florida registered more than a thousand new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, this last day there were 1,698 thousand, which represented a new maximum of cases. However, the record was broken this Friday, when 1,902 were reported.

The state governor, the republican Ron DeSantisHe said he was pleased to see hospitalizations decrease in some parts of the state, and attributed the increase in confirmed cases to the increase in tests carried out and outbreaks of COVID-19 in agricultural communities.

Despite the increase in confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2, Florida continues its reopening plans. Thursday night the Republican National Committee announced that the president Donald trump He would deliver a speech on August 27 in Jacksonville, in a venue with a capacity of 15,000 people.

With information from the New York Times