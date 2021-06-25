Texas fast food restaurant attracts teens with $ 50,000 a year wages to face labor shortage

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Now that all employers are hunting for the few job applicants, they must manage to attract and retain human talent.

That’s why Texas fast food chain Layne’s Chicken Fingers is offering teens the chance to earn $ 50,000 to make up for a worker shortagesaid its CEO, Garrett Reed, in an interview with Fox Business.

The mechanics are this, the company and its franchise partners start many teenage employees on a “learning salary” before promoting them to a “living wage” managerial salary.

“We teach them the ins and outs of the business, how to put on an apron, how to put on a hat, how to cook toast,” explained Reed, who further stated that they have quite a few young people in the organization who have been promoted to those higher paying managerial positions.

The manager explained that the salary learning period, allows young employees to show their leadership potential in the restaurant.

As an example, he cited the case of a 19-year-old manager, who after training became an expert in the business.

“It showed the potential, the work ethic, the drive. He understood our culture, our values. And when the opportunity arose, he seized it “Reed said proudly.

The goal is for the younger workforce to learn the ins and outs of franchising, so they become store owners.

“I like to tell these kids that they can become CEOs, make a lot of money, and then the end goal is to allow them to own their own franchise businesses at some point“Emphasized the manager of Texas Layne’s Chicken Fingers.

Garrett Reed, the CEO of Layne’s Chicken Fingers, a fast-food chain with six restaurants across the state, told The Wall Street Journal he was training 16- and 17-year-olds to run new stores because he was so short on staff. https://t.co/Jbb5vGS3bI – FreeSpirit 🌊 🏳️‍🌈 (@ aftertherain141) June 22, 2021

Reed has commented that an ongoing staff shortage has forced him to groom 16-17 year olds to run the stores, as Layne’s Chicken Fingers has plans to open more than 100 locations in Texas in the next few years.

