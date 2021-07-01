Texas executes death row inmate who received postponement due to covid

The state of Texas, on USA, executed on Wednesday a condemned man to death for a particularly violent triple murder and that he had been the first to get a break from the pandemic.

John Hummel, 45, received the lethal injection in the Huntsville penitentiary and his death was pronounced at 6:49 p.m. local time.

In 2009, he stabbed his pregnant wife and father-in-law, then beat his five-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat, before setting their home on fire in Fort Worth, in the southern United States.

According to prosecutors, he wanted to rebuild his life with another woman.

He was due to be executed on March 17, 2020, but an appeal court postponed the procedure due to “the health crisis.”

Then all executions were suspended for months in the rest of the country.

Texas, the state of the country that applies the death penalty the most, resumed executions on May 19.

Except for this state, only the federal government had proceeded with death sentences this year, which executed three people before the departure of President Donald Trump.

emb