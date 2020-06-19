HOUSTON – In less than four weeks, Texas hospitals doubled the number of people detained in these because of the coronavirus.

This Friday, the number of hospitalized reached 3,148 people.

On Remembrance Day, 1,511 people had been hospitalized, the lowest number since April 21.

Since the most recent holiday weekend, Texas hospitals have seen a steady trend of growth in the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus.

This Friday, the admission to hospitals of 201 more people was reported compared to the previous day.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday dismissed the situation as bordering on crisis and said “there is reason to be concerned, but not alarmed.”

Abbott said Texas hospitals have “abundant capacity” to care for patients with coronavirus and that medical centers have sufficient personal protective equipment, remdesivir medication and beds available.

According to Dr. John Zerwas, vice chancellor of health affairs at the University of Texas, the state is at level 5 of hospital capacity to care for patients with coronavirus. According to Zerwas, level 5 is the lowest.

Zerwas added that as of June 16, there were 14,993 hospital beds available around Texas, representing a 78% increase from March 18, when hospital bed capacity hovered around 8,000.

However, that number dropped to 13,815 on Wednesday and to 13,591 this Friday.

Abbott has said that Texas has the testing power and sufficient

hospital beds and ventilators to handle an increase in new cases.

To date, 1,443 beds are available in intensive care rooms and 5,835 artificial respirators are available, according to Texas health authorities.

This growing trend of contagion cases and hospitalizations has led local authorities to ask the governor for autonomy to establish measures for the mandatory use of face masks in public places.