Texas club shooting leaves 1 dead and 5 injured

15 minutes. At least one woman died on Saturday and five other people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Dallas (Texas, USA), according to local media, citing the police.

The agents responded to an emergency call around 01:30 local time (06:30 GMT) at a Boulevard Technology nightclub in that city, where they found that six people were shot several times.

According to preliminary investigations, the police established that there was an altercation between two groups of people inside the premises. The inconvenience ended with a man shooting with a firearm.

The six victims were transferred to hospitals in the area, where one of them, a woman, died.

The condition of the five injured ranged from stable in some cases to severe in others, police said.

The authorities are now looking for the attacker, who fled the scene.

On Tuesday, at least eight people lost their lives, including six women. This in a shootout against three Asian massage parlors in Atlanta (Georgia, USA).

Early news quickly linked that attack to the wave of hate crimes against people of Asian descent.

However, the suspect later admitted to the authorities that he fired at those establishments, because he “blamed” them for keeping his sex addiction active and wanted to “eliminate the temptation.”