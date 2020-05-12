New York, May 12 . .- The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) closed on Tuesday with a significant rise of 6.8%, to $ 25.78 a barrel, after the announcement by Saudi Arabia and others Countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) such as Kuwait or the United Arab Emirates to deepen their production cuts planned for June and support the stability of energy markets.

At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for June delivery totaled $ 1.64 from Monday’s previous session, when Texas traded 2.43%.

The benchmark barrel in the United States rose on a day in which optimism reigned regarding the possibility that these additional cuts, especially if other producer powers outside OPEC join, help to alleviate the excess supply that exists in the market since the spread of COVID-19 and the devastating effect of the virus on demand.

Compared to April, OPEC’s largest producer, Saudi Arabia, will cut its pumping by about 40%, or one million barrels per day (bpd), while Kuwait and the Emirates have pledged to cut some 180,000 bpd between both.

For analysts, the long-awaited balance between a pick-up in demand, the decrease in excess supply and the solution to the lack of storage capacity depends in large part on the progress of the economic reopens that have been launched in recent weeks. .

The experts stressed that in recent days some uncertainty has been generated in relation to this process after the outbreaks of the virus in South Korea and China that have forced to retake strict containment measures in some areas.

“What does nobody want to talk about today? About the underlying possibility of a second wave of the pandemic, which traders feared yesterday due to new outbreaks around the world,” said the chief analyst of oil markets at consultancy Rystad Energy, Bjornar Tonhaugen, in a note.

“If we go through a second wave, our forecasts for an upturn in demand should be discarded and we would be facing an even bigger crisis just around the corner,” he added.

Also, with this scenario of increased demand and voluntary cuts in the case of OPEC or involuntary cuts in the case of the United States, investors are confident that the storage will not reach its maximum capacity.

It is expected that in the weekly inventory that the US authorities will publish this Wednesday, it will be shown that during the past week there was a drop of one million barrels in the main delivery point of the United States, located in Cushing (Oklahoma), and whose capacity continues near the limit.

On the other hand, gasoline futures contracts maturing in June subtracted about a penny, down to $ 0.91 a gallon, and natural gas contracts, which expire the same month, subtracted ten cents to $ 1.72 for every thousand cubic feet.

