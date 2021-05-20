Texas carried out the first execution of 2021 and of the Biden Government

15 minutes. The state of Texas, in the southern United States (USA), carried out this Wednesday the execution of prisoner Quintin Jones for the murder in 1999 of his great-aunt, who was 83 years old.

Jones, a 41-year-old African American, was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. local time (23:40 GMT). He received a lethal injection in the Huntsville jail, near Houston, as notified by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

His last words were: “I would like to thank all the people who have supported and helped me over the years. I am glad to leave this world as a better and more positive place“.

Jones’ was the first execution in Texas in nearly a year, a very rare time frame caused by the pandemic and by court decisions. It was also the first since Donald Trump left power and Joe Biden assumed the presidency.

To Jones He was sentenced to death in 2001 for beating his great-aunt Berthena Bryant to death in September 1999. In addition, he stole $ 30 to buy drugs near Dallas.

Before the crime against his great-aunt, Jones had allegedly been involved in 2 other murders. However, he was never charged in those cases.

Clemency denied

Bryant’s sister, Mattie Long, supported a plea for clemency by Jones to prevent him from being executed., but it was rejected by both the Texas board of pardons and the governor, Republican Greg Abbott.

“Because I was so close to Bert, her death hurt me a lot. Still, God is merciful. Quintin cannot bring her back. I cannot bring her back. I am writing this to ask you to please spare Quintin’s life. “.

Jones’ execution occurred without the presence of witness media, a fact that the state called a “mistake” and for which it apologized.

Jones’s was the first execution of the year in Texas and fourth nationwide. Since the Supreme Court reintroduced the death penalty in 1976, 1,533 people have been executed in the US, 571 of them in Texas.