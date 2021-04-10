Texas cabinetmaker shooting leaves 1 dead and 5 injured

15 minutes. At least one person died and 4 were seriously injured in a shooting Thursday at a woodworking company in the town of Bryan, in the state of Texas.

According to Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske, 6 people were victims of the Texas shooting. However, one was pronounced dead at the scene, 4 are seriously injured and another is not serious. The injured people were taken to the hospital.

The person suspected of the attack, a worker from the cabinetmaking company, fled after the shooting. The crime took place minutes before 2:30 p.m. (local time).

Later, Police caught him in Grimes Countyreported ABC News.

The ongoing investigation is led by the Bryan Police Department in collaboration with the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This same Thursday another shooting took place in the United States (USA) in which 5 people died, including 2 children, inside a home in Rock Hill, in the state of South Carolina. The suspect, who committed suicide after the fact, is former NFL player Phillip Adams, as indicated by the authorities and picked up by CNN.

Adams allegedly broke into the home, the home of a doctor known in the area, Robert Lesslie, and shot him, his wife and 2 of their grandchildren, as well as 2 workers who were in the house.

Biden’s ads

Precisely, the president, Joe Biden, announced on Thursday several measures to contain armed violence in the country, which, as he regretted, is an “international shame.”

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic“said the president. Biden implemented executive actions that do not affect the right to bear arms, provided for in the Second Amendment of the US Constitution. It includes measures to restrict what is called” ghost weapons “, which can be built using parts and instructions that can be purchased on the Internet.

In addition, he directed the Department of Justice to prepare laws for the states that allow the temporary recall of firearms to people considered to be at high risk of hurting themselves or others.

On the other hand, it requested a complete report on firearms trafficking and invest in intervention programs in communities prone to violence.

He also announced the nomination of gun control advocate David Chapman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The entity has not had a permanent director since 2015.

The president emphasized that Thursday’s announcements are only the “first steps” taken to address gun violence. For the future, the prohibition of assault weapons or the introduction of a background check system is envisaged to acquire firearms, movements that require the support of the US Congress.