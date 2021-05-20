Texas bans abortion after six weeks and allows anyone to report doctors for performing it

The Republican Governor of Texas (USA), Greg Abbott, has signed a new abortion regulation that it is among the most restrictive in the country, despite strong opposition from the medical and legal community, as reported by the local media Ncb news.

The rule prohibits abortion once the fetus’s heart begins to beat, which usually occurs around the sixth week of pregnancy, a time when many women may not yet know their status. What’s more, does not allow exceptions in case of rape or incest.

However, the most controversial aspect is that the law exempts the state from pursuing its enforcement and instead allows anyone, even if they live outside of Texas, to can report to doctors who do not comply.

“This measure ensures that any unborn child whose heart beats save yourself from the ravages of abortion “, celebrated Abbott.

The reproductive rights group Avow Texas has harshly criticized the law, claiming that it “opens the door to judicial harassment and frivolous lawsuits that close clinics across the state.” In addition, they defend that the legal text is so vague that “it would allow to denounce anyone who donates or volunteers in abortion funds or in non-profit organizations like ours”, since it not only focuses on doctors and clinics but that allows persecuting “anyone who helps or allows” to carry out an abortion beyond the sixth week. “Including family members who lend money to a patient or even someone who provide the address of a clinic“, they denounce.

Another point of controversy arose during its processing, since the original text did not exempt from the possibility of denouncing those who commit a violation or incest. For this reason, during his passage through the State Chambers an amendment to the law was introduced that prevented this casuistry (yes, only in the case that the rapist has been convicted of said crime), although the final version allows, technically, what the relatives or close friends of the rapist can report. It should be noted that a document from the State Governor’s Office recognizes that only 9% of the violations that take place in the territory are reported to the authorities, and that “the vast majority of sexual crimes against children and adults lan acquaintance of the victim commits you “.

Additionally, the law provides awards up to $ 10,000 for plaintiffs, while not covering the legal costs of those who are denounced even if a jury rules in their favor.

Regardless, once a case reaches court, there is a chance that the law is declared unconstitutional, as envisaged by the US legal system. For this reason, in fact, other ‘six weeks’ laws in other states have been annulled or paralyzed when their constitutionality was questioned in court.