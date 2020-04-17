Gov. Greg Abbott announced executive orders Friday to reopen state parks and businesses, ease surgery restrictions and aim to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Texas.

Greg Abbott It has established a working group of political, business and health leaders to advise on steps to “reopen the economy.” They will devise a strategy within the next 10 days that will require greater diligence.

Abbott made the announcement at noon from the Capitol of Texas.

“Now we are beginning to see glimpses that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us,” said Abbott.



Abbott’s First Executive Order Announced Creates Statewide Strike Force to Reopen Texas. The strike force includes Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

“They will work together to develop a medical architecture to comprehensively evaluate and track COVID-19 that will allow Texas Gradually and safely begin the process of returning to work and returning to other activities while we wait for the vaccines that will end the threat of COVID-19, “Abbott said.

The Governor’s second executive order focuses on the medical staff of Texas affected by the limitations imposed on surgical procedures. The order eases restrictions on surgeries beginning April 22.

The purpose of this order is to allow physicians to diagnose patients without exception. The governor specifically used cancer diagnostic tests as an example.

Also, while some restrictions are loosened, others will be improved, such as standards for older people in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. The order requires additional infection control policies and restricts the movement of personnel between facilities.

Governor Abbott further said that public and private schools and higher education campuses will be closed for in-person learning for the remainder of the academic year, but that other parts of Texas they will slowly reopen soon.

He also spoke about the retail sector in Texas. “Retailers are such an important part of our economy,” said Abbott. “They provide you with the products you need and want, and they create so many jobs.” Abbott says that all the stores in Texas They should be able to operate “retail to go” from April 24. “This temporary plan allows you to access more retailers while minimizing contact with others,” said Abbott.

You can find more information on the standards that retailers must follow to limit the spread of COVID-19 on DSHS. Texas.gov / coronavirus.