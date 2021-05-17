Texas announced the end of the subsidy of 300 dollars a month to unemployed



Employment recovered in Texas.

The unemployed in the state of Texas will no longer receive federal unemployment compensation related to the pandemic of the covid-19 from next June 26Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday.

The Republican’s decision includes the weekly supplement of $ 300 federal unemployment compensation program And it’s because, Abbot said, there are now nearly 60% more jobs available in Texas than in February 2020, a month before the pandemic hit the country.

The announcement comes after Republicans criticized the President’s Administration last week, Joe biden, considering that these aids discourage job search and produce more jobs than jobseekers.

The governor said in a statement that, according to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), the number of job openings in Texas is “almost identical” to the number of Texans receiving unemployment benefits.

Abbot rejected that this situation is due to low pay, as the unions allege and has in recent days led companies such as McDonalds to raise wages to try to reinforce their workforce, and said that the current job vacancies are “Well-paying jobs.”

In that sense, he indicated, citing data from the TWC, almost 45% of the jobs published offer wages above $ 15.50 per hour and about 76% pay more than 11.50 per hour.

Dozens of business groups had already asked the governor to cancel the additional $ 300 in federal unemployment pay, in a move that comes after a dozen states, all of them led by Republicans, have already announced their plans to do the same. In the next weeks.

Abbott argued that at this stage of opening up the state economy, after the break for months caused by the pandemic, it is “Help unemployed Texans connect“With the more than a million vacant positions and also combat” high level of fraudulent unemployment claims. “

As reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) last week, weekly claims for unemployment benefits in the United States fell below 500,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

This data, added to the weak data for job creation in April, when only 260,000 jobs were created compared to the million estimated by analysts, unleashed Republican criticism of the third fiscal stimulus package, worth 1.9 trillion dollars. .

This stimulus included direct cash transfers of up to $ 1,400 to millions of citizens and a strengthening and expansion of unemployment benefits, as well as aid to small and medium-sized enterprises.